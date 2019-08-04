|
|
Raymond Kobza Jr.
Ray Kobza Jr., age 50, longtime resident of Monroe, CT passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Ray was born in Bridgeport, CT to Linda and the late Raymond Kobza. He graduated from Masuk High School in 1986 and worked most of his career as an owner/operator for United Van Lines.
As a season ticket holder for many years, Ray was an avid Patriots fan and attended some of the greatest games played at Foxboro and Gillette Stadium, including the famous AFC Divisional Playoff/Snow Bowl in 2002.
Ray's greatest joy in life was spending time with his son, Ray III, and daughter, Samantha. He enjoyed cooking for them, attending concerts with Ray III, and golfing with Samantha. He loved watching Ray III play football and Samantha compete in cheerleading. He enjoyed all kinds of sugary treats, but he was most often seen eating sherbet directly from the tub.
Ray was a good man with a loving heart. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Linda Kobza of Monroe, beloved children, Ray and Samantha Kobza and their mother, Margaret, of Trumbull, his brother, Joe, and wife, Karen, and their children, Hailey and Madison, of Monroe, as well as several other extended family and friends.
A private family service was held at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home in Monroe on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM at the home of Joe and Karen Kobza in Monroe. The family will share personal stories of Ray's life at 3 PM. To leave an online condolence, please visit SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2019