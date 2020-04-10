|
Raymond P. Aubin
April 6, 2020 SHELTON - Raymond P. Aubin, age 72 of Shelton, CT, peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020. He was the beloved partner of Amy Stavola, his devoted and loved sweetheart for 39 years. Born in Bridgeport, CT., he was the loving son of the late George N. Aubin and Ellen Schmidlin Aubin. He was also predeceased by his loving son, Darren R. Aubin. Ray served in the United States Navy Reserve in his early years. He had a love for his Harley Davidson motorcycles and working on old cars. Prior to retirement, Ray was a proud ironworker with Ironworkers Local 424 in New Haven, CT. He served on the Executive Board and was also an Instructor for the Apprentice Classes. He was an expert welder and ironworker and worked briefly in Saudi Arabia. Ray loved his work. After his retirement, Ray became an Honorary Member of the Ironworkers Union. He loved playing golf and was an excellent pool player, playing on many leagues. He enjoyed organic gardening (especially growing hot peppers), raising free range chickens (delicious eggs), beekeeping (the best tasting honey), making great tasting wine and trading stocks. He read extensively anything about health, vitamins, supplements and nutrition, and was always offering advice and print outs to help you better your health. Ray enjoyed several years of camping with Amy and riding his Harley. He looked forward to the yearly Super Bowl trips he made to different states with his brothers Brian and Gerald, and his friends. Hot peppers, cheese and homemade wine with son John, nephew Billy, and friends was a time to relax and laugh. St. Patrick's Day was an all-day affair to celebrate at The Pub with family and friends. Ray loved being with his family. Birthdays, pool parties, and the annual Aubin family reunion were filled with laughter and memories which Ray truly embraced. Although COVID-19 took Ray away from us, he was more than a statistic. He was a son, brother, partner, Dad, Papa, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was a caring and giving man who was always there to help others. Ray touched the hearts of all who knew him. His memory will be with us always. Ray is survived by his sweetheart Amy, his loving son, John Stavola and his wife Jenna, and cherished and adored grandchildren Owen and Quinn, whom he loved very much, of Trumbull, CT. He is also survived by his beloved siblings: George Aubin (the late Judy Aubin) of Worcester, MA; Donald (Rita) Aubin of Centreville, VA; Jo-Anne (William) Sura of Trumbull, CT; Gerald (Barbara) Aubin of Trumbull, CT; Mary Beth (John) Franzese of Shelton, CT; Theresa Bogan of Milford, CT; Janice (Russell) Krol of Trumbull, CT; Brian (Jenni) Aubin of Mooresville, NC; Denise (Jamey) Reagan of High Point, NC and Bernadette (James) Allan of Shelton CT; Uncle Henri and Aunt Clare Aubin, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service and celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to . The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with his arrangements. Please visit us at www.hullfh.com for further information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020