Raymond P. Baldyga Sr.
Raymond P. Baldyga Sr. age 88 of Fairfield, CT and formerly of Easton, CT died peacefully on June 12, 2020 after a brief illness and last rites were given. Born in Bridgeport on July 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary Gniadek Baldyga. He was educated at St. Michael's School and Warren Harding High School both of Bridgeport, Connecticut. He graduated in 1948. Ray was a member of the National Guard as a Sergeant. He earned sharpshooter and then expert badges. Ray opened Ray's Luncheonette on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield and then in 1955 started Lake Hill News, a newspaper delivery service. Ray became an agent for Nationwide Insurance in 1969 and retired from it to open The Sober Camel, which was his passion until he was physically unable to continue opening the store. Ray was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an avid blood donor for the American Red Cross donating many gallons. He enjoyed puzzles and had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. Survivors include his children Raymond Baldyga Jr. and wife Judy of Milford, Larry Baldyga of Fairfield, Mark Baldyga and his partner Kelly McCarthy of Newtown, five grandchildren Christopher Baldyga, Shawn and his wife Maria Baldyga, Jennifer and her husband Shawn Grega, Jane Skalkos Baldyga and Ann Baldyga; six great-grandchildren. Raymond is also survived by brothers: Stan and wife Louise, Ted and wife Carol and Daniel Baldyga; sisters Rita Baldyga, Veronica and husband Jim Zadrovicz, Regina Chencharik, sisters-in-law Terry Baldyga and Joan Baldyga, brother-in-law Ronald Kadar, many nieces and nephews and his former wife Eleanor Baldyga of Easton, Connecticut. Ray was predeceased by his son Michael Baldyga, sisters Irene Burns and Patricia Kadar; brothers Peter Baldyga Jr., Vincent Baldyga and Thomas Baldyga. Friends are invited to go "Directly" to Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike on June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. for a graveside service conducted by Edmund W. Dougiello Funeral Home and St. Anthony's Church. In memory of Ray, donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org, or a charity of your choice in his name.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 19, 2020.