|
|
Raymond C. Bragano
Raymond C. Bragano, age 89, of Milford, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Stratford. He was born on September 4, 1930 to the late Anthony C. and Marie Gaetano Bragano. He proudly served in the US Army and was employed by Dictaphone before retiring. A devoted husband and father, he was a member of the VFW and the Milford Senior Center and their book club. He was also a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Church in Milford and was a die-hard Yankees fan. Mr. Bragano is survived by his dedicated son Raymond C. Bragano, Jr of Norwalk, brother Frank Bragano of Florida, sisters-in-law Janet Olex of NJ and Lottie Way of Milford, brother-in-law David Way and his wife Bernadette of Southbury, CT, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Marilyn "Mamie" Way Bragano and brothers Nicholas and Anthony Bragano. Calling hours are Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020