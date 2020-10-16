1/1
Raymond C. Fraser
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond C. Fraser
Raymond C. Fraser, age 88, of Stratford, passed away on October 14, 2020 at VITAS Hospice in Waterbury. Raymond was born in Bridgeport on July 28, 1932 to the late Raymond and Florence (Kollar) Fraser and had been a lifelong area resident, He was a U.S. Airforce veteran of the Korean War. Raymond retired from Bayer Pharmaceuticals Company, and owned Fraser Market in Milford for many years. He is survived by his former wife Judith Foster Fraser. In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his daughter Carolyn. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, October 20th at 10 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved