Raymond C. Fraser
Raymond C. Fraser, age 88, of Stratford, passed away on October 14, 2020 at VITAS Hospice in Waterbury. Raymond was born in Bridgeport on July 28, 1932 to the late Raymond and Florence (Kollar) Fraser and had been a lifelong area resident, He was a U.S. Airforce veteran of the Korean War. Raymond retired from Bayer Pharmaceuticals Company, and owned Fraser Market in Milford for many years. He is survived by his former wife Judith Foster Fraser. In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his daughter Carolyn. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, October 20th at 10 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com