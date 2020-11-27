Rev. Raymond L. CoxThe Reverend Raymond L. Cox, 87, went to be with the lord on November 23rd, 2020 in Bridgeport, CT surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy T. Cox. They met and married in 1954. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on November 13th, 2020.He was born in London England during WWII in 1933. He was the son of Cecil Alfred Cox and Ellen May Gurr and brother to Doreen Griffin. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy T. Cox, adopted daughters Kathy E. Cox and Meg E. McIntyre (husband Patrick J McIntyre Sr.), grandson Patrick J. McIntyre Jr. (wife Annie McIntyre) as well as many family members far and wide. Special thanks goes to extended family: Rhonda Murphy, her children Crystal, Giovanni and Marissa and mother Phoebe for the selfless love and care they provided to Raymond and Dorothy during the times when their children were unable to be with them.Raymond attended Seminary at the University of the South in Sewanee, TN and was ordained into the priesthood of the Episcopal Church in 1979. Raymond had found his calling in doing the lords work, and with his wife's support, succeeded in ministering with kindness and love to all. His last two parishes St. George's Episcopal Church, where he officiated the wedding of his daughter, Meg and Trinity-St. Michael's, where he officiated the wedding of his grandson, Patrick McIntyre Jr., held a special place in his life's ministry work and will forever be remembered fondly by his family.Raymond had a BA - in Social Psychology from the University of Hartford. A Master of Divinity from the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. He is an accomplished spy novel author. He was a radio DJ. An amazing Jazz pianist who accompanied Dorothy's singing while playing gigs in clubs. He created a personal family cookbook from his and Dorothy's life travels and experiences and passed along his love of cooking to his grandson. Raymond or "Father Daddy" as his children liked to call him, had a love for puzzles and board games and was often joined in a match of wits with his daughters Kathy and Meg.Formal memorial arrangements will not be held due to continued health and safety concerns for everyone's families. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Father Ray's life by sending notes of encouragement and their fondest memories of Father Ray Cox to - Dorothy T. Cox c/o Meg McIntyre, 88 Williamson Avenue, Belington, WV 26250.The Larson Funeral Home Bridgeport is in care of arrangements.