Raymond F. Laroche

In loving memory of Raymond F. Laroche. Born December 10, 1953 and gained his wings on November 10, 2020. Raymond was a lifelong resident of the Black rock community in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He loved to play orchestra and symphony. He has left behind a loving brother Donald R. Laroche, eight nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and will live on in our memories forever.



