Raymond Ferrara

Raymond A. Ferrara
Raymond A. Ferrara, age 96, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home, with his beloved wife Ann E. (Sweeney) Ferrara at his side. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Ernesto and Mary (Roberti) Ferrara. Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, he served as a bomber mechanic during World War II. After returning home, he earned a certificate from Bridgeport Engineering Institute, and worked as an advanced manufacturing engineer at General Electric. After retiring from GE with 42 years of dedicated service, he established a drafting and design consulting business. Ray lettered in chess while attending Central High School, and his skill and love for the game continued throughout his life. In retirement he also enjoyed making stained glass art, and tending his vegetable garden. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include Ann (Nancy), his beloved wife of 66 years; five loving children, Lisa Ferrara and husband Ron Gaertner of WV, Emily Ferrara and wife Lara Hoke of MA, Paul Ferrara and wife Christine of RI, Maryann Ferrara-Cocca and partner Andy Brennan of West Haven, and Rebecca Ferrara of Shelton; his cherished grandchildren, Nicole Reardon, Matthew Ferrara and wife Meghan, Stephanie Schweitzer and husband John, Lauren Vincent and husband David, Jeffrey Ferrara and wife Allison, and Deva Jasheway, as well as seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray was predeceased by his grandsons Adam Jasheway and Jeffrey Reardon, and his brothers Anthony and Armand Farrara.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date when we can gather in larger groups. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting www.abriola.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, PO Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601-9057 or online at bridgeportrescuemission.org
or to The Barnum Museum, 820 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or online at barnum-museum.org
