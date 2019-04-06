Raymond Jelliffe

Raymond Jelliffe, Sr. age 75, beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon (Steele) of Milford, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was born on October 26, 1943 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Charles and Katherine (Hissner) Jelliffe. Raymond was self-employed as a carpenter for over 30 years. He was an avid card player and never shied away from a road trip to the casino. He was currently retired and his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his wife and family; especially his grandchildren. Ray was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Those who truly knew Ray will remember his generosity, caring spirit, and sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors, in addition to his loving wife Sharon, include his four children: Marie Jelliffe, Laurie Jelliffe (fiance James Cirillo), Sherrie (Jelliffe) Breving, Raymond Jelliffe, Jr. (fiance Remy Wegrzyn), four grandchildren; Bruce Jelliffe, Alyssa Jelliffe, and Amanda and Olivia Breving and his great-grandson, Cameron Jelliffe and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his eight siblings: Marie Koether, Clarence, Chuck, Hank, Richard, Fred and Robert Jelliffe. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at 11 a.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Interment will follow in King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019