Raymond Johnson
Raymond E. Johnson, 76, of Stratford, CT passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 with his family by his side and in his heart and his wife holding his hand. Ray and his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen Denhup, whom he met in the 8th grade at Hall School, were married for over 56 years. Ray was the father of Jill (Gary) Boward of Woodbridge, VA, and Brad (Jennifer) Johnson of Raleigh, NC. He was the beloved "Papa" to Katie (Dylan) Richards of Albuquerque, NM, Matthew Boward of McLean, VA, Meagan Johnson of East Islip, NY, and Cassidy and Brennan Johnson of Raleigh, NC. Ray leaves behind five siblings: Marilyn (John) O'Malley, Joyce Tuliano, Ronald Johnson, Kathleen (Gary) Gray, and Harold (Doreen) Pember. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, their spouses and children, as well as many lifelong friends.
Ray was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 4, 1944 to the late John Wesley and Lillian Carey Johnson. He was predeceased by five siblings: John "Jack" Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Howard Johnson, Mary Ann Graham, and Alan Johnson. Ray's love of work began in childhood with milk and newspaper routes. He started, owned, operated and later sold ARJAY Sanitation, worked at a number of sanitation and trucking companies including Jenkins Bros, Holmes Transportation, Williamson Transportation, Red Star, and retired from ABF. Ray was the consummate Good Samaritan. If you needed something and he could help, he would unselfishly be there for you with his time, his tools or expertise. Ray was on a stock car team in his younger years and loved to work on cars, rebuilding a 1974 Datsun 240Z, a 1981 Porsche, and his still-running 1976 Mercedes Benz in which he drove the family cross-country one summer. Mostly, he was grateful that he, born of humble beginnings, had an influence on such educated, thoughtful, loving, and giving children and grandchildren.
Ray's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the many family, friends, neighbors, doctors and nurses who helped out during his prolonged illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring/summer 2021 at a time more conducive to gathering.
In lieu of flowers, Ray requested memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. To send an online condolence, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
.