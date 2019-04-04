Raymond W. Kunz

Raymond Kunz, age 91, of Beacon Falls, the beloved husband of the late Audrey Stark Kunz, entered into rest peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport. He was born in Troy, NY on July 12, 1927, son of the late William and Amelia Miller Kunz. Ray proudly served his country as a cryptographer in the US Army Security Agency during World War II and later worked as a Mechanical Engineer for GE and Clairol, a Division of Bristol Meyers. He was a member of the Beacon Falls Congregational Church and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ray enjoyed crafts of all kinds, painting, woodworking, model railroading and fly tying. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ray will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

His loving family includes his son William Kunz and his wife Mary Ellen of Stamford, his daughter Barbara Maidelis of South Windsor and his granddaughter Alexandra Maidelis of Boston.

A Memorial Service in Celebration of Ray's Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Beacon Falls Congregational Church, 69 Wolfe Ave., Beacon Falls with Pastor Dave Brown officiating. Friends and relatives may call at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Memorial gifts in Ray's memory may be made to the Salvation Army through the funeral home.

To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit: www.millerwardfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary