Raymond L. Savo
Raymond L. Savo, age 80, of Somers, CT, beloved husband of Marcheta Jones Savo, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on May 13, 2019 in Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was born in Jamaica, NY on May 29, 1938 to the late Santo and Carmelo Nobili Savo. Ray graduated Bullard Havens Technical School in Bridgeport and joined The Connecticut National Guard where he served his country with honor and was promoted to full Colonel by the end of his many years of service. He graduated OCS at Fort Benning, GA where he was inducted to the Hall of Fame for all of his achievements including the highest peacetime medal for closing the Nike Missile Base in Ansonia, CT. Ray was also a member of the Connecticut National Guard under Governor Ella Grasso. He was a dedicated parishioner of All Saints Church in Somers, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, usher and administrative duties of the church. In addition to Marcheta, his wife of 59 years, survivors include his son Louis Savo and daughter Jennifer Savo Picard, five grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Raymond, Angela and Anthony, 10 great-grandchildren, his loving sister Angela Savo Ferrante and husband Jack, two nieces Lisa Ferrante Frasco and husband Anthony, Jacqueline Ferrante Dunn and husband Peter and a nephew Vincent Ferrante and wife Brenda Pcolka Ferrante and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial was said on May 18, 2019 at All Saints Church in Somers, CT followed by a full military burial at Somers Center Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019