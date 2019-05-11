Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
Raymond Lanese, age 77, of Trumbull, passed away May 7, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Anthony and Carmella (D'Onofrio) Lanese. He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Lanese and his sister Dorothy Gancorz. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Per Raymond's request, there are no calling hours. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2019
