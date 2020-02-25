|
Raymond Lappell
Mr. Raymond Lappell, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24th at St. Vincent's Hospital. Born in Hamden on October 30, 1926, he was the eldest son of the late Anthony Francis Lappell and Felicia Piccolo Lappell. Mr. Lappell has been a Bridgeport resident since 1928. A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Raymond Lappell was a businessman with many retail interests, including the Stag Spirit Shop in Fairfield. Mr. Lappell was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Lappell Jr., in 1988. Survivors include sister-in-law Barbara Schuler Lappell of Gilbert, Arizona, nieces Cathy deMartino of Alpharetta, Georgia and Wendy Thomson of Gilbert, Arizona and nephew David Lappell of Conway, South Carolina. Great-nephews Ryan and Kyle Thomson, also live out of state.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February, 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Michaels' Cemetery, Stratford. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2020