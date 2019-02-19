Services Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home 399 White Plains Road Trumbull , CT 06611 203-372-6543 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home 399 White Plains Road Trumbull , CT 06611 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa Church 5301 Main St. Trumbull , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Lupkas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond Lupkas Sr.

Raymond Robert Lupkas, Sr., PE, age 82, of Trumbull, passed away February, 16, 2019. Mr. Lupkas was born in Waterbury, CT, son of the late Benjamin and Anna (Orintas) Lupkas. He graduated from the University of New Haven with a Mechanical Engineering degree and had fulfilled the stringent requirements and competency for Civil Engineering and Professional Engineer designation. He had partnered with some of his brothers in a few businesses; including Lupkas Recreation which specialized in snow ski and swimming pools, Sunray Solar and Langley Products. He had worked for prominent engineering firms and also owned Lupkas Engineering Associates and was responsible for many design and engineering corporate projects to modernize and integrate glass enclosures throughout the tri-state area. Mr. Lupkas also worked in The Engineering Department for the Town of Trumbull. Other companies he created and owned for the development of his innovative products included Perimeter Products and New Ways, LLC.

Very accomplished, Raymond Lupkas was issued over 19 patents, plus several reissues and international patents, and he was the inspiration for others accumulating over 350 references and citations to his influential original work. He received his first patent in 1963, and began his career at Pitney Bowes, Inc. where he was very influential in the rise of the corporation where his work culminated in 10 patents for Pitney Bowes, the first being in 1973, the last in 1985. After his separation from Pitney Bowes, he continued his achievements of engineering design, including a patent in the 1970's for revolutionary work on solar panel devices.

His lifelong passion was devising, fabricating items for everyday problems and pursuing trademarks and copyrights. Some were: "PAC IT," a garment compression mechanism to reduce the space that clothes take in travel and storage; "BiFocus," an attachable mirror to driver side mirror to eliminate the blind spot; a soft pill pack that attaches to bras or belts; studying and documenting daily the affect that barometric pressure has on dementia patients; a clock for dementia sufferers that indicated activities by time blocks; a simpler method of playing ancient Pai-Gow domino game; device intended for a computer keyboard to prevent inadvertent manual key depression.

Mr. Lupkas was a Navy veteran. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Tashua Knolls Golf Club and The Orchards Golf Club men's' league for 17 years. He taught golf for nearly a decade on cruise ships, on local driving ranges and built and sold golf clubs. He invented and sold a golf aide for arthritic golfers. He built violins and was a self-taught violin and guitar player. Earlier in life he was a fervent skier and organized many ski competitions. During mid-life he became a pilot and loved Corvettes.

He is survived by his beloved wife Jacqueline (Jacqui) Ayotte Lupkas of Trumbull; four devoted children Raymond R. Lupkas, Jr. and his wife Michele of Pinehurst, NC, Michael Lupkas and his wife Barbara of Bridgeport, Patricia More of Charleston, SC and Stephen Lupkas and his wife Laurie of Shelton; three brothers, Robert and his wife Betsy, Richard and his wife Madelyn and Jack; ten loving grandchildren Michele Smith and her husband Ken, Angela Lupkas and her fiancé Ryan Childers, twins Marissa and Cassandra Lupkas, Scott Lynch and his wife Priscilla, Mark Lynch and his wife Jennifer, Lea LeFebvre Zelisko and her husband Alex, Jay LeFebvre and Tyler Lupkas and Rose Lynch Banguela; four cherished great-grandchildren David Lynch, Gaby Banguela and Jack and Ryan Lynch. He was predeceased by his brother Edmund and sisters Dolores Zdanowicz and Marie Pulford.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Raymond Lupkas' name to the of CT Chapter, 70 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, https://www.alz.org/ct/about_us/contact_us. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019