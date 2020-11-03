Raymond A. Argel
Raymond M. Argel, age 89, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Emanuelson) Argel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Brightview Senior Living. Born in Bridgeport on February 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Maurice and Helen (Dickson) Argel. Ray was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran having served honorably during the Korean War. He had been employed by United Illuminating Company, where he worked as a Unit Operator for many years before his retirement. An avid sportsman, Ray was a standout third baseman at Central High School and later played softball on the UI baseball team and also for Black Rock Congregational Church, where he was a faithful member. He enjoyed watching both the New York Yankees and Giants, and never missed watching his grandson Bryan play soccer and lacrosse in high school and lacrosse later in college. He found great pleasure playing golf with his late wife Elly, however his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent surrounded by his family and friends. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend of many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his three loving children, Debby Zagars and her husband Ray of Pensicola, FL, Judy Pollack and her late husband Eddie of Shelton and Buddy Argel and his wife Kary of Woodbury, seven cherished grandchildren, Dustin, Mike, Danny and his wife Taylor, Bryan, Carissa-Lynn and her husband Mason, Samantha and Sarah, three adored great-grandchildren whom he was a proud great grandpa to, Aubrey, Ansley and Willow.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment with military honors will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull
