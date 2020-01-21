|
Raymond O'Connell
Raymond O'Connell passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born in 1944 in Albany, New York. He spent his childhood exploring the city of Albany. On any given day he could be found playing basketball at the end of Twiller Street, getting up at 4 a.m. to hustle his profitable paper route or preparing for his duties as an altar boy at St. James Church.
As a young man, Ray was a footballer for Christian Brothers Academy and eventually traveled out west to Nebraska to play football in college. He proudly served in the United States Army and was accepted to Officer Training School at West Point. After transferring to Central Connecticut University to pursue football and wrestling he met and fell in love with his wife Maurine. They graduated college, became teachers and started a family.
Ray dedicated his life to the field of education. He was a teacher, a high school principal and a Superintendent of Schools. His pride and joy were the years he spent at Stratford High School. He felt inspired by his devoted teachers, coaches and staff and he truly loved his students. He was passionate about helping others and would stop at nothing to make people feel safe and valued and worthy. He was a champion of the underdog.
In his retirement, Ray could be seen riding his bike around Lordship, listening to his oldies music and enjoying the sun on his face. He just recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary to his best friend.
He will be honored, cherished and missed by his wife, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, sister, niece and nephew. He was a shining example of how to be a good leader. He was the best Dad that anyone could ever ask for. In his prime, his words and speeches could change your life. He was strong and fiercely protective of the people he loved. He was a giant of a man.
Calling hours for Raymond O'Connell will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford from 3 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Raymond O'Connell Scholarship Fund for Stratford High School students, 245 King Street, Stratford, CT 06615. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020