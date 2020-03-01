|
|
Raymond A. Pawlicki
Raymond A. Pawlicki, age 96 of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Theresa Zebrowski Pawlicki passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Anthony and Kazimiera Pawlicki. Ray was a WWII veteran having proudly served in the US Army as a Technical Sergeant stationed in India. After discharge, he was employed by Singer Sewing Company and later Perkin Elmer until his retirement.
Survivors include his loving daughters Joanne McCarthy and husband Bob of Trumbull, Lori Saad and husband Tom of Stratford and Kathy Pawlicki of Stratford, two granddaughters Lisa Nista and husband Joe of Monroe, Jacqueline Sherrick and husband Gary Jr. of Milford also great granddaughters McKenzie and Sadie Sherrick and great-grandsons Michael and Parker Nista. Raymond was predeceased by his sisters Alice Piotrowski, Helen Rutkowski, Natalie Skiba and Jennie Chorobik. The family extends their appreciation and gratitude to their Dad's weekday caregiver, Renata, for her exceptional care allowing him to stay at home as long as possible and to the 3rd floor staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Center for their attentive and compassionate care during his final months.
Friends are invited to go directly to St. Mark RC Church at 500 Wigwam Lane Stratford on Wednesday, March 4,2020 at 10 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford with full military honors. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Donations if desired may be made to , or EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network). For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020