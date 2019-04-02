Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Long Hill Burial Grounds
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Reynolds


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Reynolds Obituary
Raymond F. Reynolds
July 24, 1951-March 30, 2019Raymond Frederick Reynolds, 67, of East Hampton and formerly of Trumbull, CT, died Saturday, March 30th at his home in East Hampton. Born July 24, 1951 in Bridgeport he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Mary A. Reynolds. Ray lived in Trumbull for over 40 years where he was a volunteer fireman with the Long Hill Vol. Fire Dept. for 7 years and with the Trumbull EMS for 5 years. Ray had been employed by both the Bridgeport Post Office and then the Stratford Post Office for 18 years and then for the Law Firm of Hersh and Crockett as a Paralegal for the last eleven years. Ray is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Dr.Brian Huda of Monroe, CT, brother John F. Reynolds and his wife Elaine of Seymour, CT, nieces Dena Reynolds, Heather Huda, nephew Brian Reynolds, aunt Edna McNamara and several cousins and friends. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton on Thursday, April 4th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, April 5th at 10 a.m. in Long Hill Burial Grounds in Trumbull, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now