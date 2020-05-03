Raymond S. Wilkes
Raymond S. Wilkes
Raymond S. Wilkes, age 93 of Monroe passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of June Slatcher Wilkes, married 67 years. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Wilkes and Ruth Hill Wilkes. Raymond was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during World War II and Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a plumbing and heating specialist with Raymond S. Wilkes Plumbing. In addition to his wife June, he is survived by four loving sons, Bruce Wilkes (Rosemarie) of Watertown, CT, Larry Wilkes (Mary Ellen) of Monroe, CT, William Wilkes (Claire) of Easton, CT, and Daren Wilkes (Mindy) of Rego Park, NY, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Always a loving family man and willing to help anyone, he will be greatly missed by family and friends. Interment was private in Park Cemetery Bridgeport. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Park Cemetery Bridgeport
Memorial service
