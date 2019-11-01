|
Raymond Yatsinko
Raymond Yatsinko, age 55, of Stratford, beloved husband of Wendy Jennings, passed away suddenly at home on October 29, 2019. Ray was born in Bridgeport, CT, on November 19, 1963. He was the son of Ruth Hayduk Yatsinko and the late John Yatsinko. Ray was a lifelong resident of Stratford. He was a member of the Lordship Volunteer Fire Co. #3, The River Cliff Yacht Club, and Local 210 Carpenters' Union. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a friend to many. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife and mother, include his brother Richard and his wife Laura, sister Patricia Buzzanca and her husband David, sister-in-law Dawn Yatsinko, three step-children, Jamie Castenada, Kyle Jennings, and Eric Jennings, and several nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his brother Robert and his best friend Smokey. As per Ray's wishes, all services will be private. In Ray's memory, we ask that donations be made to The Lordship Volunteer Fire Co. #3, 21 Prospect Drive, Stratford, CT, 06615.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2019