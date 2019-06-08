Connecticut Post Obituaries
James T Toohey & Son Funeral Home
92 Howe Ave
Shelton, CT 06484
(203) 924-9056
Rebecca Ann Csech, age 43 of Shelton, passed away June 6, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Rebecca was born in Bridgeport, November 6, 1975, daughter of Janet Noy and the late Elmer Dorman Noy, III (Butch). Rebecca was a graduate of Shelton High School, Class of 1993, and worked as a teacher's aide. Besides her mother, she is survived by her children Devin Edward Csech, Kaitlin Ann Csech, and CoraLea Rose Csech, her sister Cheryl L. Bisset, and her nephews Joseph Bisset, Jr., and Jacob Anthony Bisset. Interment will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. There will be no calling hours. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 8, 2019
