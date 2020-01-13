|
Rebecca D. Douglass
Rebecca D. Douglass, age 43, of Trumbull, passed away January 9, 2020. Rebecca was raised and survived by Shele Bannon (Mother), David Douglass (Father), and St. John Bannon (Step-Father). Rebecca was such a caring person to all, especially animals; lover of true crime books; and made everyone laugh with her fierce sense of humor. She owned a successful business, called Fur, Fins and Feathers. She is survived by her sister Mariah Bruehl - married to Edward, her brother Sam Bannon, her two nieces Marilyn and Ella Bruehl, and her cousins Jessica Anders and Mark Harris. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to FORGOTTEN FELINES (WWW.FORGOTTENFELINESNY.ORG) To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020