Ree Meehan

Mrs. Peter C. Meehan, 96, known to all as Ree, passed away peacefully on April 5th at her home in Fairfield where she moved from Weston after the 1998 death of her husband, Peter.

Born Ethel Marie Barry in Wynne, Arkansas, Ree was the only daughter of Theodore Leon Barry and Jessie Frances (Brackett) Barry. Her family moved to St. Louis, MO, and then to the family home on Barry Avenue in Fort Smith, AR. There her father died of injuries suffered while working for the railroad and she grew up with her mother and three brothers.

In 1944, she married Sam Gearhart, also of Fort Smith, gave birth to their son Sam and then lost her husband in the Pacific theater of World War II.

In 1951, she met a young soldier from Stamford, CT, Peter Meehan and, on his return from service in Germany in 1954, they married and moved to Westport. Mr. Meehan taught in the Weston Schools and in early 1955, took over as manager of the Weston Field Club where the family then moved.

During her 40-plus years in Weston, Mrs. Meehan worked with her husband to raise their children, revitalize the Field Club, purchase and develop Singing Oaks Day Camp and create the Weston Racquet Club. Mrs. Meehan also served on the Weston Library Board at the time of the library expansion.

She is survived by her children: Sam Gearhart of Newtown, PA; Lucy Meehan of Fairfield, Sheila Meehan of Norwalk; Peter B. Meehan and wife Anne of Aptos, CA; Christopher Meehan and wife Jennifer of Fairfield; Tim Meehan and wife Suzee of Fairfield and Elizabeth Meehan of Denver. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a time still to be determined.

Over the years, the family has contributed in many ways to Mercy Learning Center of Bridgeport and gifts in Ree's memory would be much appreciated. To sign her online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary