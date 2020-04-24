Home

Reginald (Reggie) Michael Hudson from Bridgeport, CT passed away on April 3, 2020 in East Orange, NJ. He was 54 years old.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Reggie's is life and accomplishments including Beloved Son, Brother, Dad, U.S. Army Veteran, retired East Orange New Jersey Police Officer, Mason and other Civic honors will be announced at a later date. His final resting place will be in New Jersey where he lived a rich and rewarding life. Divinely Aligned!
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
