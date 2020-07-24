Regina E. Cebulski
It is with profound sadness that we share that Regina Cebulski, 69, of Trumbull, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her family: her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment.
Gina was born June 23, 1951, in Queens, NY, to Jack and Agnes McKenna. She received her Bachelor's degree in music from Nazareth College and a Master's degree in education from Columbia University. She married her husband Jim in 1974 and moved to Trumbull, CT, where they raised their six children. Gina's passion was teaching and she touched the lives of countless students through her work in Special Education at Chalk Hill Middle School, Frenchtown Elementary School, and Hillcrest Middle School. Co-workers and students alike will remember Mrs. Cebulski's heart full of kindness, arms full of bags, and dedication that lasted far beyond the end of each school day.
In between attending family activities and fielding phone calls from her children, Gina taught religious education and sang in the choir at St. Catherine of Siena church. She had boundless energy and loved to spend her free time kayaking on Pinewood Lake, walking on the beach, and tending to her home and yard. Gina took so much joy in the everyday moments. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to sing them a bedtime song or read them a story. Gina was steadfast in her friendships and generously gave herself to all who were lucky to know her. We will forever cherish the little things that brought her joy such as staying up late, tying the perfect bow, watching Jeopardy without commercials, and drinking the hottest cups of coffee. Her wisdom will live on in all who heard her sage advice.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James; her son Jon Cebulski, and wife, Jessica; her daughter Kate Wheeler, and husband, Jason; her daughter Amy Egan, and husband, Nick; her daughter Megan Hannigan, and husband, Jeff; her son James Cebulski, and wife, Danielle Brooks; and her daughter Lauren Cebulski. She is also survived by her six beloved grandchildren, Jack and Emily Cebulski, Alexander and Benjamin Wheeler, and Riley and Colin Hannigan. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Ambrose, and her husband Michael.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Vincent's and Yale New Haven hospitals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation of time or money to a cause that is close to your heart, as Gina would have done.
Due to current health conditions, the funeral mass will be private on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull, with interment to follow in Nichols Village Cemetery. For those that wish to join virtually, the link can be found at https://venue.streamspot.com/event/Mjl3NzA4MQ==
with the password Catherine072720.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required at church and the funeral home.