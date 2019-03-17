Regina E. Hafford

Regina E. Hafford, age 86, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Floyd Hafford. Mrs. Hafford was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, on March 30, 1932, daughter of the late Edgar and Alma (Boulier) Hitchcock and was a Valley resident for most of her life. She was a School Bus Driver for over 50 years in Milford, Ansonia and Naugatuck School Systems. Mrs. Hafford enjoyed poker, bingo, going to the casino, playing the card game 31 and crocheting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is the loving companion of Otto Bisso, beloved mother of Mariette Aldo and her husband Pete and Bodie Hafford and his wife Sally, sister of Sandra Monaghan, mother of Susan Biasin and Howard Hafford. Mrs. Hafford is the loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her loving extended families the Aldo's, Monahan's and Pisacane's, who will miss her homemade beans. She is predeceased by a daughter Patricia Campbell, a granddaughter Theresa Younkin, four brothers, Gilbert, Wallace, Robert and John Hitchcock, a sister Pat Soucie and a great granddaughter Elisabetta Alvarez and her son Michael Hafford. Friends may call on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the parlor. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary