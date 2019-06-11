|
|
Regina Monique Guinyard-Richardson
R. Monique Guinyard-Richardson (50), departed this life Sunday, June 9, 2019. Monique a lifelong resident of Bridgeport was born December 5, 1968 in Yonkers, NY, to Cassandra (Cochran) Guinyard and the late Ford Guinyard. She leaves to mourn her loving husband of 21 years Gregory Richardson and her 4 children, Jamar (Noriana) of Ansonia, Shaudelle, Shauntelle and Gregory all of Bridgeport. Her mother, Cassandra Guinyard, a brother, Miguel (Patricia), a sister Marcella Cochran all of Bridgeport, and 7 grandchildren. She also leaves her mother-in-law Apostle Ardean Richardson, 2 brothers-in-law, Darren and Lenny Richardson, 2 sisters-in-law, LaDelia and Deserie Richardson and a host of family. Her Celebration of Life service will convene Friday, June 14, 2019 at Holy Ghost Deliverance Cathedral, 705-707 Arctic Street, Bridgeport, CT. Viewing 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Services 11:00 a.m. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT.
Funeral arrangement entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Service, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 11, 2019