Regina (Jean) ScharfRegina (Jean) Scharf, of Tampa, Florida, passed away at 96 after a valiant battle with COVID. Born in Romania in 1924, daughter of Erna and Shmuel Maiman, her youth was interrupted by World War II. After the war, in 1949, she and her beloved husband, Charles, immigrated to Brooklyn to begin anew. As Holocaust survivors, they started with nothing, building a life, and a family who can only dream of filling the shoes they've left behind. Jean's proudest accomplishment was her family. She is survived by her devoted and cherished children, grandchildren, their spouses, and great grandchildren: Michael, Rachel, Sylvia, Joel, Sheryle, Eric, Dana, Jason, Mandy, Brian, Jen, Marcie, Matt, Dana, Jeff, Elissa, Nicole, Max, Dylan, Cooper, Charley, Ilana, Jordan, Sophie, Jake and Hudson; and her sister, Yetta Zimmer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her husband of 53 years, Charles, of blessed memory, passed away in 1999. He adored her, and everything she cooked. Jean was treasured by anyone who had the privilege of meeting her. She embodied kindness and generosity in their purest forms. She was the definition of resilience, her life a celebration of life itself and a triumph of love over hardship. May her memory be for a blessing and may she live forever in our hearts. A private graveside service was officiated by Rabbi Marcelo Kormis at the Ahavath Achim Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut on May 31. Those wishing to remember Regina in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, or to a charity of donor's choice.