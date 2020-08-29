Regina Williams

Regina "Jean" Williams
Regina "Jean" Williams age 100 of Bridgeport, loving wife of the late Herbert Williams passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her home. Born in Scranton, PA., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sally Bisch. Jean was one of nine siblings, the last to survive. She worked as a supervisor for many years at Lacey Manufacturing in Bridgeport. She lived in Success Village, Bridgeport for over 60 years and made many friends there, she will be sadly missed.
Jean leaves behind her children, Robin and her husband Jay Ives of Sandy Hook, Herb Williams of NC., three grandchildren; Jadyn Ives, Dana and Michael Williams. A special thanks to Jean's live-in guardian angel and caregiver Jackie Landsmark, for her care and compassion these past two years.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11am in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport with interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours will be held on Monday morning from 10am until time of service in the funeral home. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if attending the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com