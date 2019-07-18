Connecticut Post Obituaries
Regine Arouete
Regine Arouete, age 94 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. Regine was born in Antwerp, Belgium, the daughter of the late Maer and Fanny Arouete. She earned her Doctorate of Law from the University of Brussels, was an Associate Professor at the University of Brussels, was a past member of the Bar Association of Antwerp, Belgium, and was Past Secretary of the International Law Association. Regine is survived by her devoted son Marc-André Zucker and his wife Eunjin Jung-Zucker, and her adored grandson KyungHo. She was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Jacques Zucker. A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 (TODAY) at 12 p.m. DIRECTLY at Bikur Cholim Cemetery, 250 Reid St., Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, www.jseniors.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 19, 2019
