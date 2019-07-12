Remo Pagliarella

Mar 23, 1931 - July 11, 2019

Remo Pagliarella, age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Angelina (Pagliaroli) Pagliarella, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Remo was born on March 23, 1931 in Santa Francesca, Italy to parents Carmine and Maria (Renzi) Pagliarella. Growing up in Italy in the midst of World War II, Remo was never able to complete high school, but taught himself to speak, read, and write English after he came to the United States in 1958. He also learned the ways of a master machinst, and was often called upon for the most difficult tasks at Moore Special Tool in Bridgeport, CT, where he worked for over 25 years. He and the love of his life, Angelina, married on May 1, 1955 in Santa Francesca, Italy. One week after they married, Angie emigrated to the United States. Little did they know that Remo would not be able to join her until almost three years later. When they were rejoined, they went on to share a challenging, yet charmed, life together along with their three children. Having developed a love for running at age 59, Remo could be seen running all around Stratford, even through his 80th birthday. He was a staple on the podium at 5K and 10K road races, where he also developed wonderful relationships with other runners. Remo is survived by his wife of 64 years, Angelina; his son, Carmen (Cheryl) Pagliarella of Seymour; his daughter, Emma (Vance) Dean of Southington; his daughter, Michelle, of Stratford; his grandchildren, Christopher Pagliarella, Micaila Dean, and Laurel Dean; his brothers Guido Pagliarella and Gino Pagliarella of Italy, his sister, Liliana Rossi of Canada; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Assunta and Felice Ferrari, brother-in-law, Adelmo Lia; and many, many nieces and nephews who loved him like a dad. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly in St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff and other angels at Bridgeport Hospital who came to care for him deeply in his final weeks, and a special thanks to the staff at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or to the . For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019