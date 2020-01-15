Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
50 Donovan Lane
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rena Tilki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rena Faye Tilki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rena Faye Tilki Obituary
Rena Faye Tilki
Rena Faye Tilki, age 73, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2019, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She is the beloved wife of 53 years of Richard Tilki. Rena was born in Fairfax, VA on April 14, 1946, daughter of the late Russell and Cora (Bass) McKenzie. She worked as a medical billing analyst for Dr. Vodapally at Connecticut Regional Pain Specialists and also served as Treasurer of her husband's company, Nutmeg Time Inc. Rena enjoyed playing softball for Healy Subaru for many years and was also an active bowler. She was an avid golfer, a member of the Highland Golf Club for 45 years, and Club champion seven times. Rena was also a member of the Fairchild Wheeler Women's Club. She enjoyed cooking and visiting the casino to play the slots, and loved family get-togethers. She is the beloved mother of Michelle Faye Eye and her husband Jeffrey, and proud grandmother of Jordan and Cameron Tolnay and Kelly Eye. She also leaves her brother, Russell McKenzie, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -