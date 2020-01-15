|
Rena Faye Tilki
Rena Faye Tilki, age 73, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2019, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She is the beloved wife of 53 years of Richard Tilki. Rena was born in Fairfax, VA on April 14, 1946, daughter of the late Russell and Cora (Bass) McKenzie. She worked as a medical billing analyst for Dr. Vodapally at Connecticut Regional Pain Specialists and also served as Treasurer of her husband's company, Nutmeg Time Inc. Rena enjoyed playing softball for Healy Subaru for many years and was also an active bowler. She was an avid golfer, a member of the Highland Golf Club for 45 years, and Club champion seven times. Rena was also a member of the Fairchild Wheeler Women's Club. She enjoyed cooking and visiting the casino to play the slots, and loved family get-togethers. She is the beloved mother of Michelle Faye Eye and her husband Jeffrey, and proud grandmother of Jordan and Cameron Tolnay and Kelly Eye. She also leaves her brother, Russell McKenzie, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020