Rena S. Phaneuf
Rena S. (Perellie) Phaneuf, age 83 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert E. Phaneuf. She is survived by three sons; Thomas, Mark and Matthew Phaneuf, two daughters; Krisdina Jutras (Keith) and Sherri Parrella (Michael), nine cherished grandsons; Mark, Nicholas, Dean, Brian and Shawn Phaneuf, Steven and Cameron Jutras, Dominic and Gabriel Parrella, two sisters; Eleanor McNemar and Marie Smith, and a very special niece, Arlene Fazio, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020