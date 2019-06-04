Renato "Ron" Carboni, Jr.

Renato (Ron) Francis Carboni Jr., age 82, of Vero Beach, FL and Milford, CT passed away on June 1, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born August 6, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of Renato and Frances (Marchetti) Carboni.

Ron graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1954. He then worked for 5 years at Sikorsky Aircraft before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1959, specializing in linguistics. After being discharged, he went back to work at Sikorsky as a Systems Analyst in 1963 until his retirement in 1996. In January 1962, he married Dolores (Powers) in Newark, NJ enjoying 52 years of marriage until her death in 2014.

Ron is survived by his three children: Renato Carboni III and his wife Melissa of Cheshire, CT, Charles Carboni and his wife Andrea of Parker, CO and Elizabeth Melcher and her husband James of Watertown, WI, his loving grandchildren Kaitlyn, Marissa, Nicholas and Samantha Carboni and his granddog UConn. "Pops" was a great man who will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at both St. Raphael and Yale New Haven hospitals for the amazing care he received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Military Honors will follow. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Samaritan Center for Homeless Families (3650 41st Street, Vero Beach FL, 32963) or American Red Cross (1 Plymouth Place, Milford, CT 06460).To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.