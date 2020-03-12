|
Renato Magliocco Sr.
Renato Magliocco Sr., age 84, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Dina DelVecchio Magliocco, entered into eternal peace on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Torrice, Frosinone, Italy on July 26, 1935, he was a son of the late Antonio and Maria Magliocco. At the age of 21, he courageously moved to Caracas, Venezuela, where he learned the auto body repair trade. Seven years later he brought those skills to the United States, continued to work for Mario's Auto Body in Bridgeport, and eventually started his own business, R & G Auto Body, with his brother Gino. Renato's charming personality, keen business sense and sharp attention to detail led to huge success for over 50 years. Renato was a passionate, lifelong learner who worked hard and played harder. He was proud of his Italian heritage and returned to his family in Italy dozens of times throughout his life. He was an active member and officer of Circolo Sportivo in Bridgeport, where he could be found many nights playing cards and sharing laughs. He was involved in the St. Margaret's Shrine community and volunteered his cooking talents at the annual St. Anthony Feast. He pursued to perfection many hobbies, including wine making, hunting, gardening and restoring vintage cars. He was a mentor to so many as they expressed interest in learning his crafts. Renato enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with others. He was happiest in the company of his family and friends, eating and drinking wine, telling stories and jokes and dancing whenever possible. With his wife Dina of 50 years, Renato raised eight children in their home, including their three children, his first "grandson" Mario Furnari, and four beautiful grandchildren. He was known as the bus driver for all, shuttling the kids to school and their activities. He modeled fortitude and strength in all that he did and taught us all the value of hard work and loyalty. The unconditional love he provided and the memories he created will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed. Renato was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife Dina, without whom he did not survive a year, a beloved son Anthony Magliocco, his dear niece Anna Maria Magliocco and his brother Sebastiano Magliocco. Survivors include two loving children, Renato Magliocco Jr., and his wife Christine of Fairfield, and Maria Loescher and her husband Dieter of Monroe; four cherished grandchildren, Jayne and Julia Magliocco and Harrison and Justin Loescher; his brother Gino Magliocco and his wife Prima of Trumbull; sister, Vincenzina Turrizziani and her husband Vincenzo; sister-in-law, Giovaninna Magliocco all of Italy; brother-in-law, Nick Mastroianni of Bridgeport; nieces and nephews, Gina (Jorge) DaSilva, Lori (Billy) Monteiro, John (Annie), Dan (Nancy), Maryanne, Frank and Sr. Diane Mastroianni, Antonello Magliocco, Nicolina and Dario Turrizziani, as well as by several great-nieces, -nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Our family thanks the staff of Smilow Cancer Hospital, Home Instead Senior Care of Trumbull, and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care of Milford. We are grateful to each of you for once again extending your compassionate care to our family through this challenging journey. A Mass of Christian Burial for Renato will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may briefly greet the family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Due to concerns related to the Coronavirus, in lieu of hugs and kisses, we ask that you consider sharing your love and condolences in an alternate way. We will be practicing social distancing and disinfecting throughout the services, however we ask that if you are exhibiting any signs of illness please refrain from attending. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 14, 2020