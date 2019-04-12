|
|
Renee M. Dinnean
Renee M. Dinnean, age 72, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1946 in Waterbury, CT to the late Merritt and Renee Kelley (McDermott). A loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed her life and loved her family.
Renee is survived by her daughter Lisa O'Connor and her husband Thomas of Carmel, Indiana, her daughter Sheryl DeGirolamo and her husband Anthony of Milford, Connecticut. She is also survived by four grandchildren Daniel Woodhouse and his fiancé Emilia Ratte, of Stratford Connecticut, David Woodhouse of Carmel Indiana, Gabrielle O'Connor and Madison O'Connor, also of Carmel, Indiana. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Brother Jan Kelley.
Services will be private
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2019