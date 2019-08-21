|
|
Renford Benbow
Renford Benbow, 70, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born March 5, 1949 in Portland Jamaica, he had been an area resident for 50 years.
In addition to his wife, Doreen (Clemions) Benbow, left to cherish his memory are children; Dave, Mark, Gregory, Ricky, Neely, Rohan, NaToya and Judith: stepchildren Wayne and Anna Williams' siblings Fliorestine, Josephine, Karen, Mary, Ralph and George.
A Service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning promptly at 9:00 a.m. Friends may greet the family from 8:00 a.m. at Setting Captives Free Ministries, 5 Cemetery Drive, Stratford, CT. A Final Viewing will be held with tributes on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home,. Arrangements entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson FH., 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019