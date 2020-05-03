Renfred "Renny" S.

McCalla

Renfred "Renny" S. McCalla, born in Bridgeport, CT on October 9, 1949 passed away peacefully in his home on April 27, 2020. Renny was a longtime resident of Tarrytown and Scarsdale, NY before moving to Mount Vernon, NY. He worked as a security guard for five years and in the Weblon factory until he became a postal worker in New Rochelle, NY for 21 years, retiring in 2007. Renny was an ordained pastor and after retiring from the post office, he and his wife Cynthia ventured into self employment in the laundry service for 10 years. Renny will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Margaret Gadison McCalla, a brother, Kevin (Barbara) McCalla and his sister Brenda (Frank) Norris. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Harris McCalla; seven daughters, Nichelle (Arnold) Best, LaNiece McCalla, Lanaya (Anthony) Garrison, Laura, Bethany, Leah and Stephanie McCalla; a brother William (Melissa) McCalla Jr; two sisters Teresa (Tony) McRae and Kathleen (Richard) Villafane; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three special aunts, Marie, Estelle and Leona and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends. Services will be private.



