Reta Mae Gall

Reta Mae Gall, age 88 and lifelong resident of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Joseph Gall, passed away in her home with her family by her side on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1930, to Roy and Helen Casey (Williams) Eckert in York, Pennsylvania, Reta and her family soon moved to Fairfield where she attended Roger Ludlowe High School. Reta loved her job as a Crossing Guard that she worked for 20 years helping children cross at Black Rock Turnpike and Jennings Road. She was also a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Reta is survived by her children Anthony Luther (Diane) of Shelton, Laura Szerszen (Gene) of Fairfield, and Joseph Gall (Kathy) of Shelton; grandchildren Jessica Scouler, Keith Szerszen, Robin McCarty, Michael Luther, Kristen Veneziano, Joseph Gall, Cassie Bourgeois, and Nichole Vetto; great-grandchildren Parker, Amelia, Brooke, Jack, Callahan, Olivier, and Dylan; her brother John Eckert (late Vicky) of California; and sister Margret Marshall (late James) of Fairfield. Reta was predeceased by her parents Roy and Helen Casey Eckert, and her daughter Deborah Bennet. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Emery Church, 838 Kings Highway E., Fairfield. Interment will directly follow the service at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Mary's memory to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.