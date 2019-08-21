Home

Reuben Jacksobn, 84, entered into eternal rest on august 20, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Left to cherish his memory are beloved wife, Sandra (Shepard) children and grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
A Service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning promptly at 9:00 a.m. Friends may greet the family from 8:00 a.m. at Messiah Baptist church, 210 Congress St, Bridgeport, CT. interment to follow in Willowbrook Cem., Westport, CT,. Arrangements entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson FH., 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019
