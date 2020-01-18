|
Rhonda Schneider Casas
Rhonda Schneider Casas of Rockville, Maryland died on January 8, 2020 from brain cancer. Raised in Fairfield, Connecticut, Rhonda was born on March 29, 1952 to the late Maurice and Shirley Schneider. She graduated from Andrew Warde High School in 1970. She was one of the first undergraduate women accepted to the Johns Hopkins University. It was there that she earned the first of four degrees in arts and education and met husband of 42 years, Luis, in a lecture hall. He killed a spider for her and the rest is history.
After working as an adult rehabilitation counselor, she cared for her two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca and macaw-son, Squeaker. Decades later, she returned to school for a Master's in Special Education and then worked as a special educator in the Montgomery County Public School system for 20 years.
Rhonda is survived by her husband Dr. Luis Casas, daughters Dr. Rachel Casas (Dr. David Chu) and Attorney Rebecca Casas (Corey Dineen), grandsons Daniel and Robin Chu, and her loving brothers Bob Schneider (Elyse) of Trumbull and Bruce Schneider (Amy) of Westport, as well as nephews Zack Schneider and Mike (Miranda) Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020