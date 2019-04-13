|
Richard A. Emard
7/3/1931 ~ 4/12/2019 Richard A. Emard, age 87, of West Haven passed away on April 11, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. He was the loving husband of Helen T. Jankowski Emard. Richard was born in San Francisco, son of the late Able and Anne Emard. Prior to his retirement Richard was a salesman for Eifler Electric. For many years, he was active with the Elks Club and the Shriners.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel, Bridgeport on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. West Haven Funeral Home in care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019