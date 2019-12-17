|
|
Richard A. Volo, Sr.
Richard A. "Ricky" Volo Sr., age 66, of Derby entered into rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. He was born in Derby on February 19, 1953 son of the late Joseph and Marie (Ferry) Volo and was a lifelong Derby resident. He was a lawyer for 41 years owning and operating Richard A. Volo Attorney at Law, LLC in Derby. Ricky took pride in helping as many people as he could during his career. Ricky was a member of the Adratic Marchegian Club and also an active and visible member of the community. Ricky is the father of Richard Volo Jr., Zachary Volo, Lauren Herceg and Hilary Volo, brother of Joseph Volo and the late Joanne Middendorf. He was a loved grandfather and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Friday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary Church. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 18, 2019