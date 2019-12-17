Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Volo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Volo Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Volo Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Volo, Sr.
Richard A. "Ricky" Volo Sr., age 66, of Derby entered into rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. He was born in Derby on February 19, 1953 son of the late Joseph and Marie (Ferry) Volo and was a lifelong Derby resident. He was a lawyer for 41 years owning and operating Richard A. Volo Attorney at Law, LLC in Derby. Ricky took pride in helping as many people as he could during his career. Ricky was a member of the Adratic Marchegian Club and also an active and visible member of the community. Ricky is the father of Richard Volo Jr., Zachary Volo, Lauren Herceg and Hilary Volo, brother of Joseph Volo and the late Joanne Middendorf. He was a loved grandfather and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Friday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary Church. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -