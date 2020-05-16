Richard B. Valeria
Richard B. Valeria, age 73, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 48 years to Patricia Boland Valeria, entered into rest peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Hewitt Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Derby on May 17, 1946 to the late Carrie Giordano and Benjamin Valeria. Rich was a communicant of St. Augustine Church in Seymour and was a graduate of Derby High School and Bullard Havens Barber School. He was a Barber in the Valley for over 44 years and was the owner of Rich and Ben's Barber Shop of Shelton where he made many friends. Rich was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially enjoying the NY Yankees and NY Giants. He was involved in many sports, coaching Pop Warner in Derby and Seymour. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Rich will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family in addition to his wife Patricia includes his caring son Brian R. Valeria, his cherished grandson Tyler B. Valeria and many nieces and nephews. Rich was predeceased by his brothers John (Rose) and Anthony and his sister Rose Marie (Sam) Salerno.
A special thanks to his dear childhood friends Bill Pucci and Tony Canici for coming to see him on a regular basis at Hewitt. Also, the nurses, aids, housekeeping and recreation staffs at Hewitt for the love and care they provided for him over the last 11 years. He was truly loved by all.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all services are private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Rich's memory may be made to Hewitt Health and Rehabilitation through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.