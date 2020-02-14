|
Richard J. (Yogi) Balog
Richard J. "Yogi" Balog, age 83, of Monroe, beloved husband of the late Lorraine Mulligan Balog, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Blakely, PA, he was a son of the late Michael and Rose Wolf Balog. A U.S. Army veteran, he retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after a 33 year career. Yogi, an accomplished athlete, was a top scorer for Central High School's basketball team during his senior year in 1954. He continued to play basketball at the University of Bridgeport before joining the U.S. Army as a military police officer in the newly minted state of Hawaii. Richard was a longtime dedicated parishioner of St. Jude Church. He enjoyed golf, bowling, trips to Foxwoods, and his standing Friday night poker game with his friends. But of all his accomplishments in life, none was greater than that of husband, father, and grandfather. A very proud grandfather, he loved attending his grandkids' basketball, baseball and soccer games, theatre performances, and dance recitals, as well as "chauffeuring" them to countless practices, rehearsals, and social activities. He was happiest at family gatherings and would bring his signature kielbasa and sauerkraut for all to enjoy. His smile could light up a room when his grandkids were around. Survivors include his loving children, a daughter, Lisa DeFelice and her husband, Nick, of Shelton; a son, Paul Balog and his wife Kate of Rocky Hill, four cherished grandchildren, Jessica DeFelice Cerino and her husband Eric, Kaylee DeFelice, and Jackson and Sarah Balog, a brother Tom Balog of Trumbull, as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Michael and William Balog. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hartford Hospital for the comfort and care they provided during Richard's final days. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Jude Church, Monroe for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can make memorial donations to the for further research, care and support for those fighting Lewy Body Dementia. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 15, 2020