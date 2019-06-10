Richard T. Barber, Sr.

Richard T. Barber, Sr. age 86, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Diane (Chapman) Barber entered peaceful rest on June 8, 2019 to join his wife on her birthday. He was born on July 3, 1932 in Stratford and the son of the late Earl Barber, Sr. and the late Josephine (Peters) Barber. Mr. Barber was a crew chief with the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He loved the water and worked as an oysterman for many years and in the off season worked as a millwright worker and carpenter. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union and the First District Club and enjoyed playing baseball, football, bartending and gardening. Mr. Barber is survived by his devoted daughters, Dawn Williamson of Milford, Robin Warcholic (Alton) of West Haven and Delight Zadrozny (Zbigniew) of Shelton, his brother, Kenny "Buddy" Barber and sister, Diane Mallozzi. He also leaves his seven grandchildren, Cherish Portolese (Nick), Jessica Warcholic (Mike Barnett), Michelle and Samantha Warcholic (Keith Benson), Melissa Villafane and Nicole Williamson and Tyler Barber and twelve great-grandchildren, Austin, Felicity, Bailey, Gabriella, Jacob, Brandon, Troy, Sophia, Tristan, Sebastian, Tobias, LilithBelle and CharlizeFaye. He also leaves his step grandson, Phoenix Benson, niece Lynn Ortoli (Fred) and several nieces and nephews. His son, Richard Barber, Jr., daughter, Deardre Barber, and brothers, Earl, Jr., Ronnie and Norman Barber, and sisters, Linda Andrews and Judy Mallico predeceased him. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 10 a.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.