Richard Blank

Richard Blank, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Mr. Blank was born in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late George and Pauline Blank, and was a proud Veteran, having served in the U. S. Army during World War II. Mr. Blank was a Teacher in the Bridgeport Public School System, and was associated with the Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, CT for over 20 Years as a Guidance Counselor, until his retirement in 1988. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Blank, his devoted children, Laura Friedman and her husband Cary of Trumbull, CT, Bill Blank and his wife Susan of Norwalk, CT, cherished sister, Marcia Smith (and the late Jess Smith) of CT and FL, and by his adored grandchildren; Alexandra Friedman and her husband Paul Wagner, Jackie Friedman and her husband Evan Stein, Jason Friedman, and great-grandson, Samuel Ellis Stein. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (TODAY) at 1:00 p.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park on Kings Hwy. in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom or to the . Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary