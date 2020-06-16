My Dad was many things, a successful entrepreneur, an artist, a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and man of absolute integrity. He was a lover of projects large and small. He was a pillar of his church serving in almost every role possible over decades.



Most of all though, he was an optimist, only seeing the good in people and maybe truly incapable of holding a grudge.



I want to share some of his art with you. He was an amazing talent - although he would never tell you that!



Rich Breault

Richard Breault

Son