My Dad was many things, a successful entrepreneur, an artist, a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and man of absolute integrity. He was a lover of projects large and small. He was a pillar of his church serving in almost every role possible over decades.
Most of all though, he was an optimist, only seeing the good in people and maybe truly incapable of holding a grudge.
I want to share some of his art with you. He was an amazing talent - although he would never tell you that!
Rich Breault
Richard L. Breault
Richard L. Breault, age 86 of Huntington, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a long illness, with his devoted wife Irene at his bedside. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later time when his family and many friends can gather safely to celebrate his life and honor the wonderful man that he was. Please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com for further information, online condolences, photos and memorial tributes and information on donations to the First Congregational Church of Stratford made in memory of Dick.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.