Richard Breault
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Breault
Richard L. Breault, age 86 of Huntington, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a long illness, with his devoted wife Irene at his bedside. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later time when his family and many friends can gather safely to celebrate his life and honor the wonderful man that he was. Please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com for further information, online condolences, photos and memorial tributes and information on donations to the First Congregational Church of Stratford made in memory of Dick.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 13, 2020
Pastel drawing of my beautiful Mom at Butchart Gardens, BC.
Richard Breault
Son
June 13, 2020
Watercolor landscape, Dad had an incredible ability visualize and design buildings and spaces.
Richard Breault
Son
June 13, 2020
A wonderful pastel by Dick, if you can, zoom in and enjoy the detail, fantastic!
Richard Breault
Son
June 13, 2020
My Dad was many things, a successful entrepreneur, an artist, a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and man of absolute integrity. He was a lover of projects large and small. He was a pillar of his church serving in almost every role possible over decades.

Most of all though, he was an optimist, only seeing the good in people and maybe truly incapable of holding a grudge.

I want to share some of his art with you. He was an amazing talent - although he would never tell you that!

Rich Breault
Richard Breault
Son
June 9, 2020
My sympathies to Irene, Pam, Richard and Brian. I look forward to the day we can truly celebrate Dick's life. My fondest memory is how he always was genuinely interested in me. After every conversation, I always felt that what I had to say was important to him. May God comfort each of you in the days ahead! Love you all! Nancy Severance Dagenhart
Nancy Dagenhart
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved