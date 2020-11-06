1/1
Richard Brown
Richard F. Brown
Richard Francis Brown, best friend and cherished husband of Joan Hlywa Brown of Oxford, died November 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd., Oxford. Military Honors will be accorded following Mass. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at church, prior to Mass. Please exercise all social distance protocol of the covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, www.smiletrain.org. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Online condolences and complete obituary may be found at
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
