Richard F. Brown
Richard Francis Brown, best friend and cherished husband of Joan Hlywa Brown of Oxford, died November 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd., Oxford. Military Honors will be accorded following Mass. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at church, prior to Mass. Please exercise all social distance protocol of the covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231, www.smiletrain.org
. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Online condolences and complete obituary may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com
.